Small in size, big on flavor—our Grower’s Collection Indica Mini Prerolls deliver full-bodied relaxation in a convenient 10-pack you can count on. Curated by our cultivation team, the Grower’s Collection highlights staple strains chosen for their standout terpene profiles, reliable effects, and year-round consistency.



These minis are packed with sweet, creamy, and gassy aromas and a smooth, terp-rich smoke that’s perfect for winding down without going overboard. Expect deep relaxation, stress relief, and a cozy, calming body high that sets the tone for evenings in or restful nights.



Grown with care and selected with intention, the Grower’s Collection means these trusted favorites are always in stock—and always ready to chill when you are.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

