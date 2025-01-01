"Welcome to the Grower’s Collection—a curated line of staple strains personally selected by our cultivation team for their standout terpene profiles, reliable effects, and year-round consistency. These aren’t just one-time drops—these are tried-and-true favorites that have earned a permanent spot in our lineup. Say hello to your new go-to: the Grower’s Collection Sativa 6pk, featuring a bright and zesty blend of Lemon Haze x Illemonati. Hand-selected by our cultivation team, this staple strain is part of our Grower’s Collection—a line of standout genetics that deliver consistent quality, rich terpene profiles, and will always be available on our menu.

This citrus-forward cross bursts with aromas of fresh lemon zest, sweet cream, and a hint of earthy gas. The smoke is smooth and vibrant, with flavors that wake up your senses and set the tone for a productive, feel-good day.



Expect uplifting, clear-headed effects that spark creativity, boost mood, and energize your body without the crash. Whether you're getting after it or just soaking up the sunshine, this sativa is built for staying bright.



Grower’s Collection means it’s here to stay—carefully cultivated, consistently grown, and chosen for its reliable excellence.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

read more