Welcome to the Grower’s Collection—a curated line of staple strains personally selected by our cultivation team for their standout terpene profiles, reliable effects, and year-round consistency. These aren’t just one-time drops—these are tried-and-true favorites that have earned a permanent spot in our lineup. Part of our always-available Grower’s Collection, this Hybrid 6pk offers the best of both worlds—balanced effects, rich terpene profiles, and reliable quality you can count on. Hand-selected by our cultivation team, these strains earn their spot by consistently delivering exceptional aroma, flavor, and experience.



Expect a smooth, flavorful smoke with rotating hybrid genetics that offer uplifting cerebral effects paired with calming body relaxation. Whether you're starting your day or winding it down, this blend adapts to your vibe.



The Grower’s Collection is our seal of approval—strains we love to grow, love to smoke, and are proud to keep on our shelves year-round. Always fresh, always fire, and always in stock.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

read more