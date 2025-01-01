Welcome to the Grower’s Collection—a curated line of staple strains personally selected by our cultivation team for their standout terpene profiles, reliable effects, and year-round consistency. These aren’t just one-time drops—these are tried-and-true favorites that have earned a permanent spot in our lineup.



This Indica 6pk features a flavorful, feel-good cross of LA Pop Rockz x Purple Push Pop, grown with care right here at Autumn Brands. Expect rich dessert-like flavors with notes of sweet berries, creamy sugar, and floral gas, all wrapped in a smooth, terp-heavy smoke.



The effects are classic indica: deep relaxation, euphoric calm, and a cozy, carefree body high perfect for winding down after a long day. Whether you're easing stress, drifting into sleep, or just letting go, this blend delivers reliable comfort and full-body chill—every time.



Grower’s Collection means you can count on this product to always be there when you need it—grown with intention, harvested with pride, and chosen for people who know what quality feels like.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

