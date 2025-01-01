"This one’s not lowkey anything—Highkey Fire is loud, proud, and ready to lift you all the way up. A high-energy blend of Lemon Tree x Cap Junky, this sativa preroll pack is bursting with flavor and feel-good vibes. Cap Junky—bred by the legendary duo Seed Junky Genetics x Capulator—brings a candy-sweet nose and bold flavor with a savory umami twist that keeps things interesting. Lemon Tree kicks in with bright citrus and fuel notes that light up your senses.



The result? A 6-pack of dense, flavorful prerolls that taste amazing and hit even better. Expect a cheerful, clear-headed high that smooths out the stress and leaves you grinning. Highkey Fire is for the dreamers, doers, and anyone who refuses to dim their spark."



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

