Now Melt's fizzy bath crystals help you unwind and dissolve the day away. These soothing bath crystals are blended with epsom salt, magnesium and essential oils. Both Lavender and Jasmine bath crystals are blended with earthy notes of Sandalwood and alluring Rose.



JASMINE BLEND:



Muscle Relaxation & Detoxification: Magnesium sulfate helps ease muscle tension and draw out impurities from the body.

Soothing & Skin Softening: Sodium bicarbonate and citric acid soften skin and provide gentle exfoliation.

Aromatherapy & Mood Enhancement: Essential oils of jasmine, sandalwood, rose, and cannabis extract, offer a calming, uplifting fragrance and stress-relief benefits.



HOW TO USE:



To experience a revitalizing effervescent sensation, dissolve 2 scoops as you immerse yourself in the soothing waters



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

