Turn up the volume and take off with Daytrippin’, a sativa-forward collab between Iration and Autumn Brands, featuring a vibrant blend of Lemon Tree x Blue Limonene. Chosen by the band for its uplifting effects and bold citrus-forward profile, this 5-pack delivers smooth, energetic vibes perfect for any daytime session.



Blue Limonene brings the punch with intense lemon aroma, subtle blueberry undertones, and a floral, terp-rich finish, while Lemon Tree adds that classic sour citrus kick. The result? A flavorful, clear-headed high that sparks creativity and keeps the good times flowing.



Iration Daytrippin’ – for sun-soaked days, inspired moments, and cruising in your own lane.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!



