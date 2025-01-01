Light the fuse and spark the vibe with Iration Lemon Time Bomb, a special collaboration between Iration and Autumn Brands. This hybrid, crafted from Frozen Lemons, was handpicked by the band as their favorite for its clear-headed, creative effects that keep the good times rolling—on stage or off.
Expect a loud sour lemon nose and a bright, citrusy flavor that delivers smooth, uplifting energy without the edge. Perfect for music sessions, beach days, or kicking back with friends, this 5-pack is all about good vibes, great flavor, and high harmony.
Lemon Time Bomb—because every session deserves a soundtrack.
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
Iration Lemon Time Bomb Full Flower 5pk .36g Mini Preroll Tube - Hybrid
The Autumn Brands family farm along the coast of Santa Barbara County uses sustainable farming techniques, natural sunlight and pesticide-free cultivation. This means setting an industry standard with 100% no-spray cannabis farming and a commitment to purity, rigorous testing and hand trimming. This takes more time, effort, and attention, but it’s worth it to keep our flower pure. Autumn Brands is a woman and family-owned business that cares for the consumer, the community and the environment.