Ease into the evening with Iration Summer Nights, a smooth and dreamy indica crafted from GovernMint Oasis—the perfect soundtrack strain for winding down. Created in collaboration with Iration and grown by Autumn Brands, this 5-pack of mini prerolls is all about chill vibes, sweet flavors, and full-body relaxation.



Expect cool mint, earthy sweetness, and a hint of gas on the nose, paired with a mellow, soothing high that wraps around you like a warm night breeze. Ideal for post-show hangs, beach bonfires, or any moment that calls for peace and presence.



Iration Summer Nights—because every great night deserves a proper fade-out.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

