Jet Fuel Gelato Pre-Rolls 3.6g 6-pack

by Autumn Brands
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Jet Fuel Gelato is a fuel forward cross of Gelato 41 x Jet Fuel OG. This strain creates a balance and uplifting high, packed high THC and terpenes of earth and strong gas. Jet Fuel Gelato is a perfect daytime strain to encourage outdoor activities or for a mellow day around the house. Six .6 gram joints made with full flower, no shake, larf, or trim. We use premium preroll papers, all packs come with a Boost humidity pack and are packaged in metal recyclable tins that are made in the USA. Inhale - Exhale - Elevate

Major Effects: Uplifting and Focused

Major Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene.

Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

About this strain

Jet Fuel Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  High Octane and Jet Fuel. Jet Fuel Gelato is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jet Fuel Gelato effects include arousal, focus, and feeling uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jet Fuel Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Compound Genetics, Jet Fuel Gelato features flavors like violet, flowers and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Jet Fuel Gelato typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jet Fuel Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Autumn Brands
The Autumn Brands family farm along the coast of Santa Barbara County uses sustainable farming techniques, natural sunlight and pesticide-free cultivation. This means setting an industry standard with 100% no-spray cannabis farming and a commitment to purity, rigorous testing and hand trimming. This takes more time, effort, and attention, but it’s worth it to keep our flower pure. Autumn Brands is a woman and family-owned business that cares for the consumer, the community and the environment.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000244
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000243
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000242
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000241
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000238
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000237
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000236
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000235
  • CA, US: CCL18-0002738
  • CA, US: C11-0001789-LIC
