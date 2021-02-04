Jet Fuel Gelato is a fuel forward cross of Gelato 41 x Jet Fuel OG. This strain creates a balance and uplifting high, packed high THC and terpenes of earth and strong gas. Jet Fuel Gelato is a perfect daytime strain to encourage outdoor activities or for a mellow day around the house. 14 grams of premium hand trimmed smalls, packaged in a glass jar with a Boost humidity pack to ensure freshness. Inhale - Exhale - Elevate



Major Effects: Uplifted and Focused



Major Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!