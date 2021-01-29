About this product
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
About this strain
LA Kush Cake, also known as "Los Angeles Kush Cake" and "LA Kush Cake #11," is a hybrid marijuana strain. This cross of the popular Wedding Cake and Kush Mints comes from Liberty Health Sciences and Seed Junky Genetics. La Kush Cake is an indica-dominant strain that smells like vanilla and has an earthy peppermint taste. It’s an easy, smooth hitter, and effects take a while to come on. This is a beautiful flower, with green and purple buds covered in frosty trichomes. It’s great for relaxing and winding down at the end of the night without much else to do.
Questions about LA Kush Cake
Is LA Kush Cake an indica or sativa?
LA Kush Cake is a hybrid strain, meaning it features qualities of both indica and sativa.
How does LA Kush Cake make you feel?
LA Kush Cake makes you feel relaxed, euphoric, and aroused.
How does LA Kush Cake taste?
LA Kush Cake tastes earthy with vanilla and pepper undertones.
What terpenes are in LA Kush Cake?
LA Kush Cake features limonene as the dominant terpene.
What strains are similar to LA Kush Cake?
Strains similar to LA Kush Cake include Super Sour Diesel, Platinum Punch Remix, and Liberty Haze.
