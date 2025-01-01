Lemon Cookie Gelato (aka Pixel8) was bred by Refined Genetics and grown by us at Autumn Brands. This unique flower is a cross of Gelonade and DosiGlue. The flower has a very saccharine and lemony nose with hints of Gelato-ish gas and sweetness. When smoked, the lemon taste is very strong, but there is also a funky, earthy backend that is very enjoyable! Smoking Lemon Cookie Gelato makes people feel very relaxed, giggly, and joyful. This strain has also been reported to cause an increased appetite, so make sure you have your favorite “munchies” food handy!

