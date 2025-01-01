Our version of Lemon Tree (aka Caps Frozen Lemons) was bred by the famous breeder Capulator, pheno hunted by Haze Valley nursery, and grown by us at Autumn Brands. This strain was made by combing the delectable Freezerburn X Lemon Fire F3 strains. Lemon Tree is Sativa leaning (75% Sativa/25% Indica) and is the ideal flower for any Sativa enthusiast. This strain has a high that is clear-headed, cerebral, and creative. This cultivar has been designed to deliver an uplifting and adventurous experience. The nose is very strong, with a loud mixture of sour and lemons. The smoke tastes very similar, with hints of spicy diesel and menthol on the exhale.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

