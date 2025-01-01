Mac n' Cookies is a cross of Mac1 and Oreoz. This cultivar was bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, pheno-hunted by Haze Valley Nursery, and grown by us at Autumn Brands. This strain has the best of both of its parents: the trichomes and frostiness of Oreoz and the flavor profile of Mac1. The flowers smell like a creamy lemon cake with a back end of funk, and the smoke is surprisingly fruity and lemony. Users report this strain helping with pain relief and nausea, and producing an overall calming effect.

