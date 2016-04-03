About this product
Mandarin Glue - Bred by Space Genetix and grown by us, NYC Diesel(mandarin cut) x GG-4 - Bright orange flavors with a diesel finish. Uplifting and creative sativa with dense structure and lime green color. Inhale - Exhale - Smile
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
NYC Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain leans to the sativa side and provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.
NYC Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
704 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Autumn Brands
For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.