"Get ready for liftoff with Galactic Gelato, a deliciously balanced hybrid that blends the creamy sweetness of Gelato with the loud, gassy funk of Space Station. This 10-pack of mini prerolls delivers a rich, terp-heavy smoke with sweet dessert notes and deep fuel-forward undertones.



The high is smooth and steady—euphoric up top with a calming body buzz—perfect for cruising through your day or unwinding without checking out. Flavorful, potent, and endlessly enjoyable, Galactic Gelato is your passport to orbit.



Flavor: Sweet cream · Gas · Earthy finish

Effects: Euphoric · Relaxed · Balanced"

