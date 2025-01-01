About this product
Blueberry Blaze is a bold and flavorful sativa that lights up your day with juicy sweetness and energizing effects. This 10-pack of mini prerolls blends the fruity, doughy richness of Blueberry Pancakes with the sharp, uplifting fire of Chimera Junky, creating a terp-heavy smoke that’s as tasty as it is powerful.
Expect aromas of fresh blueberry, warm baked goods, and a hint of funky gas, with a smooth inhale and a bright, creative high that keeps you moving, thinking, and smiling.
Flavor: Blueberry syrup · Sweet dough · Light gas
Effects: Uplifted · Creative · Energized
Blueberry Blaze — because your sativa should taste as good as it feels.
About this brand
Autumn Brands
The Autumn Brands family farm along the coast of Santa Barbara County uses sustainable farming techniques, natural sunlight and pesticide-free cultivation. This means setting an industry standard with 100% no-spray cannabis farming and a commitment to purity, rigorous testing and hand trimming. This takes more time, effort, and attention, but it’s worth it to keep our flower pure. Autumn Brands is a woman and family-owned business that cares for the consumer, the community and the environment.
License(s)
- CA, US: CCL18-0000244
- CA, US: CCL18-0000243
- CA, US: CCL18-0000242
- CA, US: CCL18-0000241
- CA, US: CCL18-0000238
- CA, US: CCL18-0000237
- CA, US: CCL18-0000236
- CA, US: CCL18-0000235
- CA, US: CCL18-0002738
- CA, US: C11-0001789-LIC
