Blueberry Blaze is a bold and flavorful sativa that lights up your day with juicy sweetness and energizing effects. This 10-pack of mini prerolls blends the fruity, doughy richness of Blueberry Pancakes with the sharp, uplifting fire of Chimera Junky, creating a terp-heavy smoke that’s as tasty as it is powerful.



Expect aromas of fresh blueberry, warm baked goods, and a hint of funky gas, with a smooth inhale and a bright, creative high that keeps you moving, thinking, and smiling.



Flavor: Blueberry syrup · Sweet dough · Light gas

Effects: Uplifted · Creative · Energized



Blueberry Blaze — because your sativa should taste as good as it feels.