Mule Fuel hits hard and keeps going. This diamond-infused hybrid mini preroll 10-pack is loaded with Autumn Brands’ pesticide-free flower and ultra-potent THCa diamonds, delivering a bold, long-lasting high in a compact, flavorful format.



Expect gassy, earthy aromas with funky, savory notes that coat the palate on every puff. The smoke is smooth and terp-rich, while the effects bring a balanced head-and-body high—perfect for when you want to stay relaxed but still dialed in.



Whether you're chilling out, getting creative, or just cruising through the day, Mule Fuel brings that steady hybrid fire.



Flavor: Gas, earth, savory funk

Effects: Relaxed · Clear-minded · Long-lasting

Infused with THCa Diamonds for maximum potency



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

