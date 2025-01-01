Mule Fuel is an indica leaning hybrid cross between GMO and Mendo Montage. This cut is from Thug Pug Genetics, and pheno-hunted by Gnome Grown. The flower is chunky, bright green, and covered in dense trichomes. Mule Fuel has a very pungent aroma of lemon, pine, and hints of funky gas. Smoking this strain coats your mouth with an umami savoriness unlike most flower, with nice lemon and pine notes on the back end. Users report smoking Mule Fuel makes them feel happy, hungry, and sleepy. for the support!



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

read more