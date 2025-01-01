Peach Dreams was bred by Purple City Genetics and grown by us, Autumn Brands. This variety is a cross of Peaches x Papaya Bomb. The flower smells strongly like peach candy with a fruity and citrusy backend. The taste of the flower is very similar. Users report an uplifting feeling coupled with stress release. Peach Dreams is great for smokers who love uplifting sativa varieties. All our flower is hand trimmed, perfectly cured, estate-grown in sunny coastal Santa Barbara County. All jars are internal air-tight seal and a backyard compostable lid. Inhale - Exhale - Elevate Major Effects: Uplifted and Focused Major Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

