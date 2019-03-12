About this product
Bred from a collaboration between pHinest and Cannarado and grown by us, PB Soufflé is a cross of Do-Si-Dos with Lava Cake. The flower is lime to dark green with purple hues and a hefty coat of sparkly trichomes. PB Souffle is a picture perfect indica leaning hybrid with dense/terpe buds bursting with nutty, earthy flavors reminiscent of creamy peanut butter. Effects are calming, relaxing and sedative with a hunger enhancing side and a sleepy come-down. It also boasts high THC making it good for relieving pain. Inhale - Exhale - Smile
Main Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, Linalool, Limonene, Terpinene, Pinene and Terpineol. Also Contains CBG and CBGa
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
Bred from a collaboration between pHinest and Cannarado, PB Soufflé (a.k.a. Peanut Butter Soufflé) is the result of crossing Do-Si-Dos with Lava Cake. Tinged with dark green and purple hues, expect frosty flowers caked with a thick, beautiful coat of resin. These chunky buds burst with nutty, earthy flavors reminiscent of creamy peanut butter.
Peanut Butter Souffle effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
29% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.