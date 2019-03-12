Bred from a collaboration between pHinest and Cannarado and grown by us, PB Soufflé is a cross of Do-Si-Dos with Lava Cake. The flower is lime to dark green with purple hues and a hefty coat of sparkly trichomes. PB Souffle is a picture perfect indica leaning hybrid with dense/terpe buds bursting with nutty, earthy flavors reminiscent of creamy peanut butter. Effects are calming, relaxing and sedative with a hunger enhancing side and a sleepy come-down. It also boasts high THC making it good for relieving pain. 14 grams of premium hand trimmed smalls, packaged in a glass jar with a Boost humidity pack to ensure freshness. Inhale - Exhale - Elevate



Main Effects: Euphoric and Happy



Main Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, Linalool, Limonene, Terpinene, Pinene and Terpineol. Also Contains CBG and CBGa



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!