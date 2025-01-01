This Sunset Sherbert backcross was bred in-house for smokers, by smokers. This amazing indica strain was bred by an employee here at Autumn Brands and is exclusive to the Autumn Brands lineup. These beautiful buds are drippinng in trichomes and are as loud as they are pretty! Pink Cookies has a very floral and sweet nose, and the taste when smoking is exactly the same. Smokers report feeling happy, hungry, and sleepy after smoking this private-stock strain.

