Bred by Mass Medical Strains and grown by us. Prayer Pupil is Star Pupil, an exceptionally beautiful purple flower with a strong high crossed with Bodhi Seeds Prayer Tower Sativa (lemon Thai pheno) that creates a creamy lavender hash flavor and an interesting clean soapy/chemmy influenced smell. Can be a racy sativa high thats uplifting and great for being active. Inhale - Exhale - Smile
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed with a 10 day minimum cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on sourcing from other farms. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Prayer Tower crosses Appalachia with Lemon Thai. Beautiful dense light green buds covered in vibrant orange hairs produce a sweet, fruity aroma of tropical, hash. Prayer Tower is great if you’re looking for a high that will clear your head and help make the most of a Sunday.
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
66% of people report feeling creative
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Autumn Brands
For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.