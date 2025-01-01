About this product
"Get ready for the punch—Whamiee is a bold hybrid blend of Double Burger x GMO that brings heavy flavor and full-force effects in every preroll. This 6-pack delivers a rich, savory smoke with funky garlic, diesel, and earthy spice that lingers long after the exhale.
The high hits just like the name—fast, strong, and satisfying. Expect a stoney headspace paired with deep body relaxation, perfect for winding down, zoning out, or just saying “no thanks” to responsibilities for a bit.
Flavor: Garlic funk · Diesel · Earthy
Effects: Stoney · Heavy · Relaxed
Whamiee — because sometimes you want to get knocked back."
The high hits just like the name—fast, strong, and satisfying. Expect a stoney headspace paired with deep body relaxation, perfect for winding down, zoning out, or just saying “no thanks” to responsibilities for a bit.
Flavor: Garlic funk · Diesel · Earthy
Effects: Stoney · Heavy · Relaxed
Whamiee — because sometimes you want to get knocked back."
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
"Get ready for the punch—Whamiee is a bold hybrid blend of Double Burger x GMO that brings heavy flavor and full-force effects in every preroll. This 6-pack delivers a rich, savory smoke with funky garlic, diesel, and earthy spice that lingers long after the exhale.
The high hits just like the name—fast, strong, and satisfying. Expect a stoney headspace paired with deep body relaxation, perfect for winding down, zoning out, or just saying “no thanks” to responsibilities for a bit.
Flavor: Garlic funk · Diesel · Earthy
Effects: Stoney · Heavy · Relaxed
Whamiee — because sometimes you want to get knocked back."
The high hits just like the name—fast, strong, and satisfying. Expect a stoney headspace paired with deep body relaxation, perfect for winding down, zoning out, or just saying “no thanks” to responsibilities for a bit.
Flavor: Garlic funk · Diesel · Earthy
Effects: Stoney · Heavy · Relaxed
Whamiee — because sometimes you want to get knocked back."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Autumn Brands
The Autumn Brands family farm along the coast of Santa Barbara County uses sustainable farming techniques, natural sunlight and pesticide-free cultivation. This means setting an industry standard with 100% no-spray cannabis farming and a commitment to purity, rigorous testing and hand trimming. This takes more time, effort, and attention, but it’s worth it to keep our flower pure. Autumn Brands is a woman and family-owned business that cares for the consumer, the community and the environment.
License(s)
- CA, US: CCL18-0000244
- CA, US: CCL18-0000243
- CA, US: CCL18-0000242
- CA, US: CCL18-0000241
- CA, US: CCL18-0000238
- CA, US: CCL18-0000237
- CA, US: CCL18-0000236
- CA, US: CCL18-0000235
- CA, US: CCL18-0002738
- CA, US: C11-0001789-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item