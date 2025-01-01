"Get ready for the punch—Whamiee is a bold hybrid blend of Double Burger x GMO that brings heavy flavor and full-force effects in every preroll. This 6-pack delivers a rich, savory smoke with funky garlic, diesel, and earthy spice that lingers long after the exhale.



The high hits just like the name—fast, strong, and satisfying. Expect a stoney headspace paired with deep body relaxation, perfect for winding down, zoning out, or just saying “no thanks” to responsibilities for a bit.



Flavor: Garlic funk · Diesel · Earthy

Effects: Stoney · Heavy · Relaxed

Whamiee — because sometimes you want to get knocked back."