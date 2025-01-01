"Take your tastebuds to another planet with Alien Syrup, a cosmic sativa blend of Granny Treatz x Blueberry Pancakes. This out-of-this-world 6-pack is bursting with sweet mint, creamy berries, and warm pancake undertones, delivering a smooth, flavorful smoke that’s anything but ordinary.



The high is uplifting, creative, and blissfully clear-headed—perfect for daytime adventures, passion projects, or just staying sweet and dialed-in. Whether you're launching into a new idea or cruising through your day, Alien Syrup brings the flavor and the fire.



Flavor: Sweet mint · Blueberry syrup · Creamy

Effects: Energized · Creative · Mood-boosting"

read more