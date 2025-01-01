Things are about to get Out of Hand. This sativa 6-pack brings the energy with a playful blend of Zoap x Kandyland, two flavor-packed strains that don’t know how to chill. Zoap hits first with those sweet, floral bath bomb vibes—like your grinder just got back from a spa day—then finishes with a subtle kick of gas to keep things interesting. Kandyland jumps in with fruity, uplifting notes that feel like a confetti cannon of creativity. The result? A bright, heady high that’s perfect for spontaneous adventures, dance breaks in your kitchen, or laughing way too hard at group texts. Get ready to vibe, thrive, and maybe lose track of time.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

