Now Melt's delicious peach flavored gummies will put you in the right mood. They are fast-acting and blended with adaptogens like Ashwagandha to help you get in the mood and Horny Goat weed to help you stay in the mood.



BENEFITS:



Natural Sweetness & Chewy Texture: Cane sugar, tapioca syrup, and juice concentrate create a deliciously sweet and chewy gummy.

Mood Enhancement & Stress Relief: The botanical stack (Horny Goat Weed, Ashwagandha, L-Tyrosine) supports mood, stress relief, and cognitive function.

Relaxation & Convenience: Cannabis extract provides calming benefits, while the gummies offer an easy and convenient way to consume.



HOW TO USE:



Chew, dissolve and swallow 1 – 2 gummies, allow min 30 mins to take effect



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

