Pure Michigan 14g Premium Smalls
Pure Michigan is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Oreoz and Mendo Breath. Bred by ThugPug Genetics and 3rd Coast Genetics, Pure Michigan is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pure Michigan effects make them feel relaxed, aroused, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pure Michigan when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and gastrointestinal disorder. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Pure Michigan features an aroma and flavor profile of tree fruit, lime, and ammonia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pure Michigan, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
