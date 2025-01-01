Pure Michigan is a cross of Oreoz and Mendo Breath F2. This cultivar was bred through a collaboration of ThugPug Genetics and 3rdCoast Genetics, pheno-hunted by Haze Valley Nursery, and grown by us at Autumn Brands. The flower contains blacked-out purple hues and lots of extra frost sure to fill the bottom of your grinder with kief. This is an extremely rare cross as it contains zero fruity terps. The strain's terps range from earthy and hoppy to gassy and funk. Smokers report this strain tasting like a very earthy OG mixed with the smoothness of a cookies strain. Users report Pure Michigan effects make them feel relaxed, comfortable, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pure Michigan when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and gastrointestinal disorder.

