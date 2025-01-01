Purple Carbonite is a beautiful and frosty purple bud. This cultivar was bred by SkunkHouse, pheno-hunted by Haze Valley Nursery, and grown by us at Autumn Brands. This strain provides a different level of relaxation! The effects of smoking this Purple Carbonite go straight to the dome, calming anxiety and your busy mind. This varietal has a strong, hoppy nose with a gas back-end, and the smoke is very similar (and very tasty!). Purple Carbonite is a heavy-hitting strain that will help force you to take that much needed break you deserve.

