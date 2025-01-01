Meet Red Eye, your ultimate wind-down weapon. This heavy-hitting indica blend of Purple Carbonite x Mule Fuel is crafted for deep relaxation, couch-lock vibes, and seriously tasty tokes. Purple Carbonite brings frosty purple buds, a calming head high, and a bold nose of hops and gas. Mule Fuel adds fuel to the fire with its rich, earthy aroma and heavy, sedating effects.



Together, they create a terp-packed knockout perfect for nighttime use, pain relief, or just shutting the world off for a bit. With 10 minis in every pack, Red Eye is your go-to for slow evenings, long exhales, and fully chilled-out moments. Don’t fight it—just melt.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

