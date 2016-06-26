About this product
This indica dominate strain originates from White Widow crossed with Skunk #1 to create a fruity aroma with hints of grape, a heavy skunk finish and a taste to match. Buds are large in structure, lime green and covered in trichomes. Inhale - Exhale - Smile
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
Shark Shock is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with Skunk #1. Shack Shock features a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects. According to growers, the plant will grow into a densely compacted white buds with extreme aromas. Medical marijuana patients choose Shark Shock to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
