Smackers was bred and hunted by Purple City Genetics in Oakland and grown by us. A cross of two of our favorite strains, GMO and Gush Mints. Flower is purple with bright green accents and a heavy helping of trichome. Flavors and smell of sweet cream, garlic, and gas/petrol. It boasts up to 30% THC and has plenty of indica benefits, including a strong, sedating body high and mental calm. 14 grams of premium hand trimmed smalls, packaged in a glass jar with a Boost humidity pack to ensure freshness. Inhale - Exhale - Elevate



Main Effects: Calm and Sleepy



Main Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene and Humulene



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

