About this product
Main Effects: Calm and Sleepy
Main Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene and Humulene
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
About this strain
GovernMint Oasis is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Gush Mints. GovernMint Oasis is often as much as 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for very experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GovernMint Oasis’ effects include sleepy, tingly and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose GovernMint Oasis when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, nausea, and insomnia. Bred by Purple City Genetics, GovernMint Oasis features flavors like herbal and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of GovernMint Oasis typically ranges from $50–$70. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GovernMint Oasis, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.