About this product
Sour Banana is a sativa blend of Banana Jelly x Chem Driver. Flavors are light banana, candied fruit and a heavy helping of fuel for the Chem. Effects are Creative and Uplifter. Six .6 gram joints made with full flower, no shake, larf, or trim. We use premium preroll papers, all packs come with a Boost humidity pack and are packaged in metal recyclable tins that are made in the USA. Inhale - Exhale - Elevate
Major Effects: Creative and Uplifting
Major Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Linalool, Bisabolol, Terpineol, Myrcene, Fenchol and Limonene.
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
About this brand
Autumn Brands
The Autumn Brands family farm along the coast of Santa Barbara County uses sustainable farming techniques, natural sunlight and pesticide-free cultivation. This means setting an industry standard with 100% no-spray cannabis farming and a commitment to purity, rigorous testing and hand trimming. This takes more time, effort, and attention, but it’s worth it to keep our flower pure. Autumn Brands is a woman and family-owned business that cares for the consumer, the community and the environment.
