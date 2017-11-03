Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 3.6g 6-pack

by Autumn Brands
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 3.6g 6-pack
  • Photo of Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 3.6g 6-pack
  • Photo of Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 3.6g 6-pack
  • Photo of Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 3.6g 6-pack

About this product

Sour Diesel is a classic Northern California strain thats famous the world over. Both parents are icons in their own right, Chemdawg and Super Skunk bed and produced one of the most productive/get things done cannabis strains in history. Sour Diesel has flavors of.......well, diesel with sour notes, but it also brings pine, lemony sour citrus and spice. Effects are racy and energetic, this strain brings energy right from the get go and it comes on quick! if you're looking to pop those eyelids open, get things done and be energized, this is what you're looking for! In a time where much of the flower looks and tastes the same Sour D is a true standout! Six .6 gram joints made with full flower, no shake, larf, or trim. We use premium preroll papers, all packs come with a Boost humidity pack and are packaged in metal recyclable tins that are made in the USA. Inhale - Exhale - Elevate

Main Effects: Racy and Energetic

Main Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Myrcene, Pinene, and Camphene

Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Autumn Brands
Autumn Brands
Shop products
The Autumn Brands family farm along the coast of Santa Barbara County uses sustainable farming techniques, natural sunlight and pesticide-free cultivation. This means setting an industry standard with 100% no-spray cannabis farming and a commitment to purity, rigorous testing and hand trimming. This takes more time, effort, and attention, but it’s worth it to keep our flower pure. Autumn Brands is a woman and family-owned business that cares for the consumer, the community and the environment.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000244
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000243
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000242
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000241
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000238
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000237
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000236
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000235
  • CA, US: CCL18-0002738
  • CA, US: C11-0001789-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.