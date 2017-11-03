Sour Diesel is a classic Northern California strain thats famous the world over. Both parents are icons in their own right, Chemdawg and Super Skunk bed and produced one of the most productive/get things done cannabis strains in history. Sour Diesel has flavors of.......well, diesel with sour notes, but it also brings pine, lemony sour citrus and spice. Effects are racy and energetic, this strain brings energy right from the get go and it comes on quick! if you're looking to pop those eyelids open, get things done and be energized, this is what you're looking for! In a time where much of the flower looks and tastes the same Sour D is a true standout! Six .6 gram joints made with full flower, no shake, larf, or trim. We use premium preroll papers, all packs come with a Boost humidity pack and are packaged in metal recyclable tins that are made in the USA. Inhale - Exhale - Elevate



Main Effects: Racy and Energetic



Main Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Myrcene, Pinene, and Camphene



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!





Show more