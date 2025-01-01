Blast off with one of our soon-to-be-classic strain – Space Station. Over a year and a half of R&D has led us to this point, but it has been worth the wait. This strain was bred by Purple City Genetics, and pheno hunted and grown by us at Autumn Brands. These beautiful, purple flowers look like the perfect, picturesque buds that every cannabis aficionado would be happy to show off! Space Station is a cross of Super Sonic and Governmint Oasis (Smackers), and the pheno we selected is really the best of both parents. It has a unique profile of sour, gas, earthiness, and cream. The taste is similar to the nose, a unique blend of sour and cream. Smokers report feeling happy and hungry after partaking in Space Station flower, as well as aiding with sleep.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

read more