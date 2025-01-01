Sunset Sherbet is a perfectly balanced hybrid crafted from Cookies and Pink Panties, delivering a smooth and flavorful experience any time of day. With dessert-like aromas of sweet, creamy goodness, this blend delights the senses from the first inhale. Its effects are euphoric and uplifting, sparking creativity and a sense of joy without overwhelming relaxation. Whether you're starting a creative project or simply enjoying the moment, Sunset Sherbet provides the perfect balance of focus and calm. Hand-trimmed and sustainably grown, this preroll is a treat for the mind and body.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

