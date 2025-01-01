Sweet Tooth is a decadent blend of LA Pop Rockz and Purple Push Pop, crafted for candy lovers and dessert strain enthusiasts. LA Pop Rockz delivers sweet, floral flavors that tantalize the taste buds, while Purple Push Pop adds creamy, sugary notes with hints of candied fruit. The effects are euphoric and deeply relaxing, perfect for unwinding after a long day or easing into restful sleep. This indulgent blend combines playfulness with a soothing "melt into the couch" sensation, making it ideal for both fun and tranquility. Sustainably grown and hand-trimmed, Sweet Tooth is a flavorful treat for the senses.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

