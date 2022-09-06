About this product
Tik Takz is a potent terpene rich three way cross of Zkittlez x Wedding Cake x Modified Grapes. Buds are dense, green and soo covered in trichomes they look silvery. Sweet Zkittlez flavors, hints of minty vanilla and a rich earthy undertone. This Indica is one that hits you between the eyes and brings out total relaxation. Ideal for insomnia and relief from pain. Inhale - Exhale - Elevate
Main Effects: Euphoric and SleepyMain
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, and Humulene
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
Main Effects: Euphoric and SleepyMain
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, and Humulene
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Autumn Brands
For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.
State License(s)
CCL18-0001318
CCL18-0000244
CCL18-0000243
CCL18-0000242
CCL18-0000241
CCL18-0000238
CCL18-0000237
CCL18-0000236
CCL18-0000235
CCL18-0002738
C13-0000168-LIC