Vanilla Kush is relaxing and sedative indica. Buds are dense, purple and green in color with a heavy dusting of trichomes. Flavors of sweet vanilla, earth, with a slight spice finish. Effects are sedative and relaxing. 14 grams of premium hand trimmed smalls, packaged in a glass jar with a boost humidity pack to ensure freshness. Inhale - Exhale - Smile
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
This indica strain comes from Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam and clinched 2nd place overall at the 2009 High Times Cannabis Cup for the coffee shop and seed company. Bred from Afghan and Kashmir strains, this Kush beauty is a gift to the senses with her notes of vanilla, lavender, and a hint of citrus. Plants flower in 8 weeks and produce large, soft flowers that are light green with hints of orange.
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.