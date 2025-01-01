Wakey Waker is a vibrant sativa blend of Grape Jelly and Killa Cherry, designed to energize your day with uplifting and clear-headed effects. Killa Cherry brings the sweet aroma of cherry hard candy with a hint of funk, perfectly complemented by the rich, fruity notes of Grape Jelly. This preroll delivers a flavorful, smooth smoke that awakens your senses and inspires creativity. Ideal for mornings or mid-day boosts, Wakey Wakey keeps you focused and motivated. Handcrafted with care, it’s the perfect companion for a productive and positive day.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

