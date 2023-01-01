The AUXO Cira Titanium Chamber allows a quick heating experience and retains heat well, perfect for those who love sharing with friends. For best results, chamber replacement is recommended every 2-3 months.
Compatible with the Cira. Dimensions: 12.4 mm inner diameter and 16 mm outer diameter.
At AUXO, our mission is to create and pioneer consistent, convenient, and user-friendly vaporization technology for all to enjoy. We are determined to continue evolving the global vaporization space by making leaps and bounds in technological exploration, all while ensuring people get more than they pay for. We aspire to create industry-disrupting, user-centric concentrate and dry herb vaporization platforms that deliver the ultimate vaporizing experience.