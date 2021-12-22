About this product
Our Delta 8 disposable vape is the most effective Delta 8 disposable available and contains 95% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 5% strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 normally gives an uplifting feel with a relaxing energy. Aventus delta 8 disposable vape contains approximately:
1.0 g
95%+ Δ8THC
5% terpenes
Delta 8 Disposable Vape Product Description
Descriptions: Breath activation Disposable
SATIVA
Serving Size:950 MG
Ingredients: Full Spectrum Δ8THC oil and Sour Diesel strain
Battery Capacity (1g):350mAh
Rechargeable: charger not included
About this brand
Aventus 8
Aventus 8 is a Miami based distributor and manufacturer of high-end artisan hemp products focusing on the delta 8 market. We are the largest delta 8 nano - tech chocolate companies in the United States and take pride in our unique luxury direction. We are one of a handful companies that focus on vape pod variations offering magnetic pods and luxury batteries all at an affordable price.