About this product
About this strain
write a review
Wedding Wreck is a sativa-dominant strain bred by Extix from a genetic cross of Wedding Crasher x Lemon Tree. This is a joyful, uplifting strain ideal for social gatherings and daytime activities due to its energizing effects. Medical patients dealing with depression and fatigue may benefit. Wedding Wreck offers consumers a tantalizing mix of flavors and aromas that include vanilla, butter, and sweet grape. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wedding Wreck, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item