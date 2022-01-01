About this product
UNICORN BLUEDREAM
PREMIUM DELTA-8
100% NATURAL
SATIVA
91% Delta 8 = 910mg per pods
Infused w/ Organic Full Spectrum terpenes encourages the Entourage Effect experience
Ultra-Premium Copper Core Magnetic Pod: Lead-Free, Heavy Metal-Free
Safest Delta-8 in the market guaranteed FREE of pesticides, synthetic viscosity blends, PG, VG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E Acetate
Ingredients: Organic hemp derived Delta-8 Distillate + Full Spectrum terpenes. Works w/ Aventus8 Signature Starter Kit Battery available in Silver or Gold
Disclosures:
NOT FOR SALE! in the following states: AK, AZ, AR, CO, DE, ID, IA, NE, NY, MS, MT, RI, UT.
DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINARY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT
Consult a physician before using this product
Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.
Delta-8 THC will likely cause you to fail a drug test. Do not use this product if you need to pass a drug test.
Delta-8 THC vape cartridge is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta-8 THC extract 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to confirm with your local state laws. We retain the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. Aventus8 is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.
About this brand
Aventus 8
AVENTUS 8 IS A FLORIDA BASED LUXURY ARTISAN CANNABINOID COMPANY. WE FOCUS ON THE DELTA 8 - THCO- HHC - D10, MARKET. WE OFFER AMAZING PRODUCTS TO THE MARKET AND OUR CLIENTS. WE TAKE PRIDE IN WHAT WE DO BY USING THE CLEANEST AND BEST CANNABINOID PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY HAS TO OFFER. OUR KNOWLEDGE OF CANNABINOID FORMULATIONS IS A GIFT AND TALENT, AND OUR GOAL IS TO SHARE IT WITH YOU.
