BLUNTS CAVIAR SAUCE SPACE CAKE HYBRID TORCH THC-A INFUSED PRE ROLLS 4.4G 2 COUNT

by Aventus 8
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Product rating:
Strain rating:
About this product

Blast off into flavor hyperspace with Space Cake. Indulge in the rich and decadent taste of freshly baked cake infused with hints of vanilla and a sprinkle of intergalactic sweetness, making every puff a cosmic delight. Enjoy the ease of pre-rolled Caviar Sauce Blunts, each containing a generous 2.2g of top-tier THC-A Infused flower. \n \n \n \nType: Hybrid \n \nCapacity: 2.2g per Blunt \n \nQuantity: 2 Blunts per pack \n \nBlend: Caviar Sauce Blend \n \nMain Cannabinoids: THC-A

About this strain

Space Cake, also known as "Space Age Cake," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GSC Forum Cut Cookies with Snow Lotus. Space Cake offers a creamy flavor profile you expect from a cookies strain, backed up by bright notes of fruit and berries. In terms of effects, Space Cake produces an uplifting high that leaves you wondering if your feet are touching the ground. Space Cake was originally bred by Bodhi Seeds.

Space Cake is a hybrid strain with both indica and sativa qualities.

Space Cake makes you feel happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Space Cake tastes nutty with notes of vanilla and berries.

Space Cake features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene.

Strains similar to Space Cake include Tropicana Cookies, Platinum Cookies, and Bubba Kush.

About this brand

Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

Sunny Sun
CEO
