About this product
Savor the delectable moments with our exquisite Chocolate Chip Cookies. Baked to perfection, each cookie is a symphony of rich, velvety chocolate and golden-brown goodness. Made with high-quality ingredients, these cookies are a timeless treat for every occasion. Unwrap a moment of pure bliss with every bite – because life is sweeter with our irresistible chocolate chip cookies.
Ingredients : Enriched bleach flour (bleached wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, corn syrup), chocolate chips (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla flavor), palm shortening (high oleic soybean oil, hydrogenated soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil, mono and diglycerides, polysorbate 60), sugar, egg whites, vanilla imitation (as a flavoring), sodium bicarbonate, salt, full spectrum Delta 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (<0,3% by weight), Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THC-P) oils (derived from USA grown hemp), contains 2% or less of medium chain triglycerides, ascorbic acid and potassium sorbate (as a preservative). Allergen Information: This product is manufactured in a facility that processes other products which may contain soy, wheat, tree nuts, peanuts and eggs, may contain trace amounts of all of the above.
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
