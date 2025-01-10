Cookies delta 8 from D8-Hi have been the go to choice for so many people looking to have a bit of a sleepytime boost. It’s a different impact than the Delta 9 THC cookies as it has calming qualities. We love that D8-Hi produces such useful cookies that are both made without preservatives (unique baking process, but it does make them “stiff” not stale and not chewy) and using a vegan recipe.



Cookies delta 8. These appeal to so many people for better sleep outcomes. This was passed over to the QA team and they are on the task. Although the bags look very similar, it’s mistake we will correct as you expected one high quality Delta 8 THC Cookie order and got a Delta 9 THC cookies order instead. Yep, we’re on that! Thank you for letting us know. We are happy you discovered the Carolina Hemp Hut for your source of reliable Delta 8 Cookies for your better sleep. Have an amazing day, Ann.



The Cookies brand is one of the most popular brands in the market for cannabis goods. It was created by Gilbert Milam Jr, co-founder and CEO of Cookies (also known as Berner). When he was just 18 years old, he served as the general manager of a medical cannabis dispensary “The Hemp Center”. He was moved by the progressive and caring attitude of the city, which believed that cannabis might significantly improve the lives of those with terminal or protracted illnesses.



If you love hemp products and are looking to find a brand that is not only extremely potent but also safe and knowledgeable professionals when it comes to anything that has to do with the cannabis and hemp plant, Cookies is waiting for you to try one of their products and fall in love with it.

read more